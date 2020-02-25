NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of NCR worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in NCR by 31.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,325,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,833,000 after buying an additional 318,222 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NCR by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

In related news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

