Nebulas Market Capitalization Tops $24.85 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $24.85 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Neraex, Binance and Allcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00493211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.71 or 0.06505446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00060318 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010522 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,530,452 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Neraex, LBank, BCEX, Gate.io, Binance and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

