Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EGHT. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of EGHT opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.58.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in 8X8 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in 8X8 by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 8X8 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.