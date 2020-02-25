Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Strategy Capital LLC

Strategy Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,728 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 12.8% of Strategy Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $47,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 28,747.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 336,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Shares of NFLX traded down $8.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,469,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,843. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $392.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.60. The company has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

