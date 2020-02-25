Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Neutral Dollar has a market capitalization of $80,482.00 and $6,508.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. During the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00047462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00481097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.27 or 0.06494843 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00062076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027210 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005237 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar (CRYPTO:NUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

