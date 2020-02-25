New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,880,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of New Residential Investment worth $46,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,033,000 after purchasing an additional 983,142 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.