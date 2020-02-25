NewYorkCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $213.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, YoBit, TOKOK and Graviex. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00746815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007338 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, YoBit, Graviex and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

