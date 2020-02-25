NEXT Price Tops $0.66 on Major Exchanges (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $26.64 million and $285,999.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One NEXT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00007037 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00760225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027703 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

