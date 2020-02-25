NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ (NGM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGM opened at $18.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 44,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $694,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 18,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $334,605.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,012,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,179,454.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Svennilson Peter lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 16,420,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,621,000 after purchasing an additional 253,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 246,853 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,457,000.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.