NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF) to Issue $0.10 Interim Dividend

NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

NHF stock traded down A$0.11 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching A$4.84 ($3.43). The company had a trading volume of 2,884,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,125. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.76. NIB has a 1 year low of A$5.13 ($3.63) and a 1 year high of A$8.20 ($5.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00.

NIB Company Profile

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides health insurance services to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and World Nomads Group segments.

