Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Hits $0.0146 on Top Exchanges

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $901,924.00 and $1,626.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.73 or 0.02534775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00211913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00127886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

