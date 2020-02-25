NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,702,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,008 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NiSource by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in NiSource by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 691,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 128,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of NI stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

