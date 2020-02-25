NIX Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00000982 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $5.60, $18.94 and $24.43. During the last week, NIX has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. NIX has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $116,678.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,193.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $241.32 or 0.02625584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.64 or 0.03684449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00746698 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00810156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00095259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009857 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029763 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00592903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog.

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

