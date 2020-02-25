Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 18,977 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Noble Energy stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.