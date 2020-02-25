NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Down 16% Over Last Week

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $37,191.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00481327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.80 or 0.06388041 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00060830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00026611 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010506 BTC.

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,966,019 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network.

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

