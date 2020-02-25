NoLimitCoin Price Reaches $0.0007 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $449,133.00 and approximately $2,002.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001055 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 609,848,018 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.