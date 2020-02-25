Nomura Reaffirms Buy Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

AMD opened at $49.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 163.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

