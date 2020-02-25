Nordstrom (JWN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JWN. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.74.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 in the last three months. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

