Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given a C$34.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) has been assigned a C$34.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.97.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded up C$0.18 on Tuesday, hitting C$32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 720,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73. Northland Power has a one year low of C$22.90 and a one year high of C$33.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.11.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

