Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. 1,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.94.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

