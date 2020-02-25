NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) VP Sells $248,674.05 in Stock

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NWE traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,868. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.16.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

