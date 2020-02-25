Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

2/21/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $68.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $68.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/27/2019 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norwegian Cruise’s shares have outperformed its industry year to date. The performance can be primarily attributed to higher fleet expansion, increased booking and capacity. Moreover, Norwegian Cruise is highly benefitting from higher onboard spend. Notably, strong demand and modest capacity growth bode well for Norwegian Cruise. Also, the company is on track with strategic actions to improve profitability and de-risk its business profile by focusing more on fastest-growing markets. However, high costs, intense competition from other cruises and debt levels are potential concerns. Also, the company’s exposure to negative currency translation is adding to woes. Earnings estimates for current year have declined in the past 60 days, which reflects on analysts, concern regarding the performance of the company.”

NCLH traded down $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. 5,897,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,411. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Motco lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

