Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

NYSE NVS opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $213.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,005,000 after buying an additional 3,162,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Novartis by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,350,000 after purchasing an additional 956,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,572,000 after purchasing an additional 247,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,036,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares during the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

