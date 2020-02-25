NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,127 shares during the period. NOW makes up approximately 0.5% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of NOW worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NOW by 672.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NOW by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period.

NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,569. NOW Inc has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.46.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

