NPCoin (NPC) Price Tops $0.0504

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. NPCoin has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $19,768.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 57.7% lower against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00055015 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

