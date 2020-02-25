Nuggets Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $2,245.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.02760953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00218291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00038197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00135477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.