Numeraire Hits One Day Volume of $1.51 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $8.42 or 0.00091763 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 55.5% higher against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $19.04 million and $1.51 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.03 or 0.02583144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00211579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00037105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00129387 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,540 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

