NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Reduced by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $617,960,000 after buying an additional 57,433 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after buying an additional 137,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,015,000 after buying an additional 139,879 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $217,493.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,123 shares of company stock worth $10,235,270. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

NVIDIA stock traded down $11.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.05. 26,283,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,065,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $315.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

