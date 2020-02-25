NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded by Nomura

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $235.00. Nomura’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

Shares of NVDA opened at $273.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.88 and its 200-day moving average is $210.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $315.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,123 shares of company stock worth $10,235,270 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $870,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 434,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $75,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

