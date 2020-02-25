NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI):

2/21/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/11/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/10/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $139.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $127.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $119.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

1/10/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at S&P Equity Research from $145.00 to $155.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/4/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/1/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 145.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.22.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 620,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $79,081,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 61,749 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

