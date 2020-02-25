NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 17.74%.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 112.90 and a current ratio of 112.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.