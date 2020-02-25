ODEM Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. ODEM has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and $756,779.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $259.46 or 0.02773919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00218970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00038389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00133357 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

