ODUWA Price Tops $0.13 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. ODUWA has a market cap of $305,381.00 and $57,618.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043611 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00067149 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000884 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,387.94 or 1.00060696 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00062051 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000706 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000610 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.