OKB (OKB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $299.23 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One OKB token can now be bought for about $5.44 or 0.00059338 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a market cap of $326.70 million and approximately $299.23 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKB has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00482406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.71 or 0.06317569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025684 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001365 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

