On.Live Price Reaches $0.0131 on Top Exchanges (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. On.Live has a total market cap of $283,601.00 and $678.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. One On.Live token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex. In the last week, On.Live has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00480684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.64 or 0.06312392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00059144 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025661 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010755 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. On.Live’s official website is on.live.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

