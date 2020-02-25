ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,881 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 37,654 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 293.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,641,000 after buying an additional 402,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $271,141.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,782.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,739 shares of company stock worth $5,330,293 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.63. 900,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,477,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

