ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of ON Semiconductor worth $50,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 185,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ON. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,782.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,739 shares of company stock worth $5,330,293 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $25.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

