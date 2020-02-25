ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises about 2.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

NYSE:OKE opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.13 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 134.53%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

