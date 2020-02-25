ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.61. 5,313,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,503. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.13 and a 1 year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.935 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.53%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

