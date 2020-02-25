Onespan (OSPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OSPN opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.77. Onespan has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $762.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,436,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

