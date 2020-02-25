Onix (ONX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Onix has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Onix has a market capitalization of $10,012.00 and $5.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Onix Profile

Onix (ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

