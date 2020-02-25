oOh!Media Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:OML)

oOh!Media Ltd (ASX:OML) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Shares of ASX OML traded up A$0.12 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching A$2.95 ($2.09). 2,428,725 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $706.91 million and a P/E ratio of 33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76. oOh!Media has a 52-week low of A$2.29 ($1.62) and a 52-week high of A$4.74 ($3.36). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.33.

Get oOh!Media alerts:

oOh!Media Company Profile

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; classic and digital signs in shopping centers, airport terminals, and lounges, as well as in cafés, pubs, universities, office buildings, and gyms; classic and digital street furniture signs; classic and digital rail, and classic format advertising in public transportation corridors, including rail; and online sites for millennials, students, flyers, small businesses, and city-based audiences.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for oOh!Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh!Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.