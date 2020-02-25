Opacity (OPQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,840.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $1,840.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.42 or 0.02562620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00213726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00129438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,474 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

