Open Trading Network (OTN) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $20,231.00 and $259.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.06 or 0.02754629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00217850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00132678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z, YoBit, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Trading Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.