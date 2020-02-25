Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ CUE opened at $18.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $455.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $326,114.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 88.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.