Orchid Trading 11.9% Lower This Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $16.37 million and $1.76 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002679 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00492369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.31 or 0.06362913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00060093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026262 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

