Orgenesis Inc. (NYSE:ORGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NYSE:ORGS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Orgenesis an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NYSE:ORGS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,386. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. Orgenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis Inc, a service and research company, focus on the development and manufacture of cell therapy for advanced medicinal products in the field of regenerative medicine industry. It operates through two segments, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy (CT) Business.

