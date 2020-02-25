Origin Protocol Market Cap Reaches $7.28 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002800 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $19.86 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00491695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $577.64 or 0.06287732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00059029 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025585 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,333,649 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

