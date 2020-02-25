Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. Orthofix Medical updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.10 EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.12 EPS.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $858.24 million, a P/E ratio of -27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Orthofix Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

