Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,737 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.79% of Oshkosh worth $308,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 114,080 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after buying an additional 237,263 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other Oshkosh news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $2,019,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

Oshkosh stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.76. 5,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,415. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.